WARSAW — The weighted voting numbers used by the Wyoming County Board of Supervisors are about to take a significant change.
The board for the past 50 years has used a system developed by a man named Lee Papayanopoulous in its voting.
Towns with higher populations, such as Warsaw and Perry, have more impact than lesser-populated areas such as Genesee Falls or Wethersfield. The numbers are recalculated every 10 years after the federal census.
Except for one problem this year — Papayanopoulous passed away in 2015, so the Board of Supervisors is using a new system as it reapportions again.
A public hearing on a local law to enact the panned changes will be conducted 2:30 p.m. May 9 in the Supervisors’ Chambers at the Government Center on 143 North Main St.
Wyoming County has always used an impartial third party to determine the Board of Supervisors apportionments, in order to avoid any potential appearance of impropriety.
Papayanopoulous — who operated a business called Reapportionment Services and was based in New Jersey — had created the current weighted voting system after the 1970 census, Ketchum said. It featured a total of 1,599 votes for a general resolution.
Since Papayanopoulous was no longer available — and other counties statewide were apparently facing the same problem — the New York State Association of Counties recommended using the services of the Benjamin Center at SUNY New Paltz to determine the new apportionment.
Under the new system, there would be a total of 201 votes.
The Town of Warsaw would carry the most weight with 27 votes, followed by Perry with 26 votes.
The remaining towns would include: Arcade, 22 votes; Attica, 20 votes; Bennington, 17 votes; Castile, 15 votes; Sheldon, 13 votes; Gainesville and Java, 11 votes each; Covington, Middlebury and Orangeville with seven votes each; Eagle and Pike with six votes each; Wethersfield with four votes; and Genesee Falls with two votes.
“SUNY New Paltz felt that those lower numbers would make it easier for the general public to understand the weighted votes,” said Clerk Cheryl Ketchum of the Board of Supervisors. “The weights are still proportionate to what they’re supposed to be. They’re just a lower number.”
The local law would become effective the day it’s filed with the New York Secretary of State Office.
