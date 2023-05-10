WARSAW — The Wyoming County Board of Supervisors has formally approved a revision to its weighted voting system.
The supervisors on Tuesday adopted a local law making the change.
Under the new system, there will be a total of 201 votes.
The town of Warsaw will carry the most weight with 27 votes, followed by Perry with 26 votes.
The remaining towns will include: Arcade, 22 votes; Attica, 20 votes; Bennington, 17 votes; Castile, 15 votes; Sheldon, 13 votes; Gainesville and Java, 11 votes each; Covington, Middlebury and Orangeville with seven votes each; Eagle and Pike with six votes each; Wethersfield with four votes; and Genesee Falls with two votes.
Although the numbers have changed, the overall proportions remain the same in terms of representation.
Wyoming County has always used an impartial third party to determine the Board of Supervisors apportionments, in order to avoid any potential appearance of impropriety. The totals were typically revised about every 10 years.
The board for the past 50 years has used a system developed by a man named Lee Papayanopoulous in its voting. But Papayanopoulous died several years ago, creating the need for a new service.
The Board of Supervisors had previously incorporated a total of 1,599 votes for a general resolution.
In other action: n Supervisors approved a contract with Erdman Anthony of Rochester on behalf of the county’s Highway Department.
The company will provide engineering services for the rehabilitation of Oatka Road from West Lake Road to Route 246.
The contract is not to exceed $85,000 and is contingent on the availability of funds. The contract is effective through Dec. 31, 2014.
n Wendy Simpson of Eagle and Louise Boucher of Java were each appointed to three-year terms on the Office for the Aging Advisory Council.
Sheriff David Linder was also appointed to the council as an agency representative. All terms are effective through Dec. 31. 2025.