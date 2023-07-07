The Geneseo Rotary Summer Festival is meant to kick off summer in Geneseo.
The festival returns today and Saturday to the village for its 41st year with a variety of vendors and crafters.
There will be cotton candy, kettle corn, fried dough, and other food vendors available, along with bounce houses, corn hole, spike ball, laser tag, a petting zoo, a caricaturist, an art station, and even basketball.
This year there will be up to 36 craft vendors at the festival. In the village park, there will be a return of the Strawberry and Ice Cream Social from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday at Dom’s Original.
The festival will also have its annual Teddy Bear parade at 11 a.m. Saturday on Main Street.
According to Rotary President, Patti LaVigne, local resident Charlie Nitsche made a donation to the parade in memory of his wife Mary Kay who used to organize the parade and has been referred to as “the heart and soul of the event.” The donation was used to buy a new teddy bear costume for the parade.
Special Tees will also be donating T-shirts to celebrate the event again this year.
Geneseo Community Main Street hosts two bands on Center Street. On Friday night from 4 to 7 p.m. will be Flying Box Car. Saturday night features Envy, also from 4 to 7 p.m.
New to the Geneseo Summer Festival, the Rochester Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra performs at 8 p.m. on Friday in The Geneseo Riviera on Center Street as Geneseo Rotary Club’s featured Friday evening concert. Tickets are $20 prior to the event and at the door. Tickets can be purchased at Geneseo businesses, Not Dot Shop, 127 Main St., David Mann Jewelers, 86 Main St., Touch of Grayce, 65 Main St., and Crickets, 6 Center St., and also online at www.geneseosummerfestival.com
LaVigne said that festival organizers thought a more formal, indoor event would provide a new opportunity for local residents.
“One of our primary tenet’s is ‘service above self’. Over the past two years we have tried to partner with community businesses and organizations to provide an opportunity to introduce themselves to the public,” LaVigne said. “It is also a time for the public to learn more about Rotary. Like most events, the Summer Festival would not be possible without the generous donations from sponsors, and the hard work of our volunteers.”
The festival’s traditional end will again feature a free Skycoasters concert in the Village Park. The concert is scheduled from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday.
The Geneseo Rotary Summer Festival has been a tradition since 1982.
What started as a small summer event has become something much larger according to Geneseo Rotary.