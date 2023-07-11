BATAVIA — The Batavia City School District Board of Education Monday appointed Jennifer Wesp-Liestman as principal of Batavia High School, effective Aug. 1.
Wesp-Liestman has served as assistant principal at both Spencerport High School and Greece Odyssey Academy. She also served as a special education teacher in the Churchville-Chili and Greece central school districts. She received both a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Psychology with a Concentration in Elementary and Special Education and a Master of Science Degree in Inclusive Education from Nazareth College. She has a certificate of advanced studies in educational administration from the State University of New York College at Brockport. Wesp-Liestman also serves as an adjunct professor at Roberts Wesleyan College in the Pathways to Teaching Program.
“I am excited to welcome Jennifer Wesp-Liestman to Batavia High School and our BCSD community,” said Superintendent Jason Smith. “Jennifer comes to us with an exceptional administrative background and an impressive foundation in education. I look forward to watching her execute her vision for Batavia High School, and she’ll be a welcomed addition to our leadership team. I want to also thank our faculty, staff, students and parent representatives who participated in our interview process — it truly was a collaborative experience.”
Wesp-Liestman said the campus felt like a family from the moment she set foot on it.
“I have a special place in my heart for BCSD, as my father proudly attended John Kennedy School when he was a young boy,” she said. “As we look ahead to the new school year, I am eagerly anticipating working with our exceptional students, dedicated staff and inspiring teachers. Together, we will make this year a remarkable journey of learning, growth, and success for all.”
Omar Hussain and Jessica Korzelius will return as assistant principals, joining Wesp-Liestman to complete the BHS leadership team for the 2023-24 school year.