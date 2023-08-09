MEDINA — Western New York Energy, LLC, continues to buy corn, mainly from local farmers, and produce biofuel for area customers. It received a visit this week from Assemblyman Steve Hawley, R-Batavia, to see how things were going.
The assemblyman was able to see the facility, thanks to a tour given by Western New York Energy President and CEO Timothy Winters. Western New York Energy says it uses homegrown resources to produce renewable energy products for the benefit of the community, country and planet.
Hawley said biofuels and ethanol are vital to the local, state economies.
“They’ve done a great job since they were founded back in 2004 and they’ve continually made progress toward expanding and making sure that the product they’re producing, and any of the effluent, is appropriate for our economy and our climate,” he said before touring the plant Monday.
Winters said Western uses every part of the kernel when it buys corn from farmers.
“After we grind a bushel of corn, we use the starch, protein, fiber and fat that are in the corn,” he said. “The starch is broken down into sugars. That’s what we ferment to produce the alcohol or the ethanol. The fiber and the protein go out as high-quality distillers’ grains. We extract the fat and it can go out for either chicken feed or it can also be used as biodiesel.”
Western New York Energy also captures the carbon dioxide. As yeast consumes sugar, it produces carbon dioxide.
“We capture that off of the fermentation tanks. We send it to our partner, Air Products. They clean it and compress it and it goes out as food- or beverage-grade CO2,” Winters said. “There’s plenty of use for CO2 — beverage, dry ice, water treatment, soda, pop, beer, you name it.”
The founders of Western were the late John Sawyer Jr. and his son, the late Michael Sawyer. Winters came on board in September 2007.
“I was here a few months before we actually went live. It’s been quite a ride since,” he said. “The story I heard from both of them is John ... always wanted to do something for farmers. They (the Sawyers) were in Geneseo at the time.”
How important are biodiesel and ethanol as energy these days?
“I think it’s critical, especially when you think about emissions and the different policies that are in place, including New York and federal policies,” Winters said. “Currently, the production and use of ethanol for example, even at a 10% rate the most recent research done by USDA (and) Department of Energy shows that the use and production of ethanol reduces emissions by almost 50%.”
Western doesn’t produce the biodiesel, but the corn oil that can be used at another facility to produce biodiesel. Western is currently the only plant in New York that produces ethanol, the president and CEO said.
“I think it’s also critical to the market we provide for local farmers,” Winters said. “On average, we buy about 20 million bushels of corn a year. We very much rely on the partnership with our local farm growers. We grind about 55,000, 56,000 bushels every day ... We’re buying corn all the time, all year. We couldn’t do this without them and they wouldn’t have the market that they do for corn without us.”
The plant can produce about 62 million gallons of ethanol per year, Winters said. Most of the ethanol stays between Buffalo and Rochester.
Winters said the facility just finished an expansion about a year ago.
“We now can produce high-purity grades of alcohol, including the base for beverage,” he said. “Also, we have an industrial alcohol. We can do a true 200-proof, depending on what they might use that for — some personal-care products, industrial purposes.”
The next goal for Western New York will probably be to reduce emissions, Winters said. Reducing and capturing carbon is a big part of the new federal policies that have come out, he said.
The company operates 24-7 for about 355 days of the year.
Through the demand for sanitizer during COVID, Western New York Energy learned there were local distilleries that needed New York alcohol from New York corn.
“We made a significant investment and that’s the new high-purity system. We can now produce up to 40,000 gallons of high-purity alcohol per day — around 15 million gallons a year,” said Winters. We’re not quite there, we’re still building.”
Winters said the business will soon employ around 60 people.
“Staying open as much as possible is very important to us which is why, other than shutdowns, we’ve always been operating... going on 16 years,” he said.
Hawley said it’s important to look at economic development regionally.
“We all win when economic development projects are proposed. This (Western) is a prime example,” he said. “It happens to be located in Orleans County, but it’s an economic involvement project for all of Western New York.”