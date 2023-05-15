BATAVIA — A mix of dry conditions and wind will create an elevated fire risk this afternoon in Genesee and Orleans counties.
Relative humidity values will drop to around 30 percent this afternoon, with winds gusting up to 25 mph at times, according to the National Weather Service in Buffalo.
Fine fuels such as dead grass, brush, and leaf litter are very dry and prone to ignition, the NWS said. Residents are urged to exercise caution if handling any potential ignition sources, such as machinery, cigarettes, or matches.
If dry grasses and tree litter begin to burn, the fire will have the potential to spread rapidly.
Although the NWS weather alert doesn’t include Wyoming and Livingston counties, the state Department of Environmental Conservation lists the statewide fire danger as “high” statewide for Monday.