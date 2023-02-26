As the region continues to thaw out today gusty winds and warming temperatures bring a risk of falling ice.
The National Weather Service says westerly winds will gust to 40 mph over much of western New York through late this afternoon, including Genesee, Livingston, Orleans and Wyoming counties.
Temperatures will also warm into the upper 30s to near 40 across the region, the Weather Service said.
Be careful around trees where any ice remains on branches as this ice could fall off. Also, any loose or dangling branches in trees could also come down due to the gusty winds, the Weather Service cautioned.
