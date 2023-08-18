BATAVIA — The family-run brewing company Windy Brew isn’t just in Strykersville anymore. The Snyder family now has a taproom in the Harvester Center, 56 Harvester Ave., which began serving its first customers Thursday.
Windy Brew is open from from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday and 2 to 9 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. It is closed Monday.
Michelle Snyder, a co-owner of Windy Brew, said, “It’s all our craft beer from Strykersville. We have 16 taps with all different types of beer, from pilsners, fruited beers, stouts and IPAs. It’s $5 or $6 depending on the style of beer that you get,” she said. “We also have mixed drinks and wine.”
Michelle Snyder said she anticipates today and Saturday being very busy. On Saturday, there will be live music by Rob Koepf from 7-10 p.m.
“He does ‘80s, ‘90s and a little bit of country music,” she said.
Looking ahead to football season, Windy Brew will have Buffalo Bills games on, including preseason.
“This Saturday, while the Bills are playing, the TV and the sound will be on for the football game,” she said.