Wing Ding needs more time

BATAVIA — There will be a Wing Ding Festival in Batavia, but those getting it ready need more time, a city official says.

“We have met as a committee twice in the past month, and after weighing our options in planning the event, the decision was made to table the event until 2024,” said Assistant City Manager Erik Fix. “It was still very early and that’s when we found out (that this year wouldn’t be practical). We had one whole committee meeting and then we assigned three or four subcommittees and a couple of them had met. What we found out in those subcommittees was that the timing wasn’t going to work out.”

