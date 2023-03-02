BATAVIA — There will be a Wing Ding Festival in Batavia, but those getting it ready need more time, a city official says.
“We have met as a committee twice in the past month, and after weighing our options in planning the event, the decision was made to table the event until 2024,” said Assistant City Manager Erik Fix. “It was still very early and that’s when we found out (that this year wouldn’t be practical). We had one whole committee meeting and then we assigned three or four subcommittees and a couple of them had met. What we found out in those subcommittees was that the timing wasn’t going to work out.”
The committee decided Feb 21 to postpone the festival, Fix said.
Many of the vendors and entertainment acts are booked for the summer, making it difficult to find enough people to provide a meaningful experience, he said.
“Due to the fact that the Air Show is on Labor Day weekend, our event would have to be on a Friday night of a weekend that many people typically have other plans, making it difficult to get enough volunteers to run a successful event. It also is in direct conflict with Oakfield’s labor days,” Fix said.
The city reached out to multiple community partners to see if they would be willing to chair the event and did not have any luck.
“The plan is to proceed with preparations for 2024, move the event to a weekend before the Air Show so we can have it on a Saturday and to continue to seek out a community partner to chair the event. For this year, we will work with the BID (Business Improvement District) and other downtown businesses on a promotional piece that can be shared with hotels and at the Air show, highlighted the different restaurants and shops downtown in an attempt to draw people from the Air Show to the our city.”
Fix said there wasn’t too much disappointment among committee members over waiting another year for Wing Ding.
“Once we kind of reported back, every was kind of in agreement,” he said. “Everybody wanted to have it, but at the same time, I wouldn’t say there was disappointment.”
The assistant city manager said planning for next year’s event will get started soon.
“I think our first meeting (for a 2023 Wing Ding) was in late January. We really couldn’t do a whole heck of a lot. There just wasn’t enough time to pull together volunteers ...” he said.
