BATAVIA — A little under two weeks remain before a number of pilots will showcase their talents at the Genesee County Airport for air show enthusiasts.
The Wings Over Batavia Air Show is poised to include about 15 participants when it flies overhead on Sept. 2-3.
“We recently added the F-22 Raptor. “The F-22 is the most advanced fighter in the United States Air Force,” said Air Show Director Dennis Dunbar. “It’s the most feared air superiority fighter jet in the world. It’s what they call a fifth-generation fighter.”
The air show returns after a 25-year absence. The show will feature a mix of military and civilian aircraft including the U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II, the F-22 Raptor, and P-51 demonstration teams as well as world-class aerobatic performers Michael Goulian, Rob Holland and Matt Younkin.
“The final commitment is The F-22. The F-22 confirmed a couple of weeks ago. It’s going to join up with the A-10 demo and the P-51 Mustang,” Dunbar said. “The three of those will spend some time flying in formation together. It’s called a Heritage Flight because it shows the various generations of air dominance.”
Air show gates open at 2 p.m. Sept. 2-3 as part of Labor Day weekend. Flying begins at 5 p.m. and continues through twilight hours. The show ends at 9 p.m. with choreographed fireworks and aerobatic aircraft performances.
“This is a family-friendly event with aircraft performances that will delight the crowd,” said Dunbar. “And once the sun sets, the show will continue with a one-of-a-kind pyrotechnic musical featuring aircraft flying through explosions that are choreographed to music. It will be unlike anything you’ve ever seen.
The lineup will include: U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II Demo Team, U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor, U.S. Air Force Heritage Flight, P-51 Mustang Demo Team “Mad Max” & “Little Witch”, Nathan Hammond, Matt Younkin – Beech 18, Michael Goulian, Ken Rieder, Rob Holland, Bill Stein, Kevin Coleman, Jim Peitz, Lee Lauderback – P-51 Mustang “Crazy Horse,” Choreographed Pyromusical Fireworks Show, Luke Aikins – Red Bull Airforce and Airythmia.
“It’s really going to be in an exciting lineup. It’s an All-Star studded line up that we’re very proud of,” he said. “What’s awesome is, We’ve got a little something for everybody.”
Dunbar said the event still needs concessions volunteers for our concessions which he said is a revenue generating opportunity for local groups.
“They can reach out to us through the web site (wingsoverbatavia.com).
Volunteers have a backstage pass to the sights and sounds of the air show and will receive volunteer T-shirts as well as food and water over the course of their shifts. Simply visit the Wings Over Batavia website and click on the ‘Volunteer’ button to sign up.
For tickets, go to the Wings Over Batavia website.
“Premium seating for Saturday’s show is becoming scarce. The General’s Club and Mustang Club in particular look to sell out soon. Sunday (Sept. 3) could be a good option for those seeking to spend less per ticket and avoid a larger crowd,” said Herb Gillen, responsible for advertising, media and public relations for the event.
The part of the show Gillen is most looking forward to seeing is the Choreographed Pyromusical.
“It’s just not anything anyone has ever experienced before, including me,” he said. “Dennis (Dunbar) probably is uncomfortable bragging about it since it is his brainchild, but there is more excitement about this innovation within the air show community than I’ve seen in a long time.”