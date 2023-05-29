LE ROY — If you bought a Cash4Life ticket Sunday in the village, you’ll want to check your ticket.
A second prize winning ticket worth $1,000 a week for life was sold at the Crosby’s store on 110 West Main St. The ticket is worth a guaranteed minimum of $1 million.
The winning numbers for the Cash4Life game are drawn from a field of one to 60. The Cash Ball is drawn from a separate field of one to four.
The Cash4Life drawing takes place daily at approximately 9 p.m. A Lottery draw game prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.