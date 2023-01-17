WARSAW — Tractor-trailers and other commercial vehicles typically seek alternate routes when the Thruway’s closed due to bad weather.
That often sends them through Wyoming County, which can then experience traffic chaos of its own during winter storms or similar weather emergencies.
The county’s Board of Supervisors has approved a resolution calling on the Governor’s Office to consider the effect of Thruway closures on rural areas.
The resolution also asks that the Governor’s Office consult with county departments of transportation on the closure of state highways and the Thruway. It likewise requests that local transportation departments be allowed to work with their respective law enforcement and emergency management agencies to evaluate the impact of such closures.
“The closure of state routes, and specifically the New York State Thruway, led to increased commercial truck traffic within the county, and ... the snow event experienced on Nov. 18, 2022 resulted in over 20 tractor-trailer related incidents as a result of the weather conditions and commercial traffic ban on the New York State Thruway,” the resolution reads.
Besides the Board of Supervisors, the resolution was supported by the county Sheriff’s Office, Emergency Services Department, Town Highway Association and Traffic Safety Board.
Travel bans were enacted during last month’s Christmas blizzard in Genesee, Orleans and Erie counties. A travel advisory was issued in Wyoming County, which did not experience the same level of traffic issues in that particular instance.
John Lindsay, a spokesman for Gov. Kathy Hochul, said Monday she’s dedicated to the safety of all residents.
“Governor Hochul is committed to the safety of all New Yorkers, and the Thruway Authority and Department of Transportation will continue to work diligently to protect motorists and prevent accidents.”
n Chairwoman Rebecca Ryan was authorized to sign a contract with Eastman Tree Services of Warsaw on behalf of the county Highway Department.
The company will provide tree removal services in an amount not to exceed $150 per hour, for a total not to exceed $20,000.
The contract is contingent on the availability of funds.
n Supervisors approved a contract with Wolcott Farms 4 Seasons of Fun, LLC of Warsaw.
The location will provide an instructional horseback riding day program for Dwyer Veterans in an amount not to exceed $10,000. The contract is effective through Dec. 31.
n Thomas Wakefield of Warsaw was reappointed to a six-year term on the county’s Board of Health.
n Five people were appointed or reappointed to three year terms on the county’s Traffic Safety Board.
Those appointed include James Bragg of the county Planning Department; Devin Blue and Pete Myers of the county Highway Department; Jeff Royce of Warsaw; and Mike Post of Perry.
The terms are effective through Nov. 10, 2025.
