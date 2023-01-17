Thruway closures worry Wyoming County

A tractor-trailer waits in the Tops Friendly Markets parking lot in Batavia amid the Dec. 25 travel ban in Genesee County. Commercial traffic often drives through Wyoming County when the Thruway’s closed due to winter storms.

WARSAW — Tractor-trailers and other commercial vehicles typically seek alternate routes when the Thruway’s closed due to bad weather.

That often sends them through Wyoming County, which can then experience traffic chaos of its own during winter storms or similar weather emergencies.

