A strong cold front sweeping east across the area late tonight is expected to bring rain and mixed precipitation before changing over to snow through mid-morning Friday.
The conditions, which will likely affect the morning commute, has prompted the National Weather Service to issue winter weather advisories that include all of the four-county GLOW region.
Temperatures that have remained above normal on Thursday will fall back into the mid 20s to low 30s by Friday morning, according to the Weather Service
An advisory that includes Genesee and Orleans counties will be in effect from 1 a.m. to 10 a.m. Friday.
Freezing rain and mixed precipitation is expected with total snow accumulations of an inch or less and ice accumulations of up to one-tenth of an inch.
The advisory also includes Monroe, Niagara and northern Erie counties.
A winter weather advisory will also be in effect from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m. Friday for Livingston and Wyoming counties.
Freezing rain and mixed precipitation expected. Total ice accumulations of a few hundredths of an inch are possible, the Weather Service said, especially across higher terrain.
The advisory also includes Ontario, southern Erie, Chautauqua, Wayne, norther Cayuga, and Oswego counties.
Temperatures across the region will drop below freezing late tonight, with a period of freezing rain. Slippery road conditions will impact the Friday morning commute.
Periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will result in slippery roads and limited visibilities. Slow down and use caution while driving, the Weather Service advises.
