Winter weather to make brief return

Snow during the morning will give way to lingering snow showers during the afternoon. High 32F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..
Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 18F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: January 13, 2023 @ 2:11 am
ALBION — True winter weather is expected to return today for Orleans County.
A winter weather advisory is in effect through 4 a.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Buffalo.
A total of 3 to 5 inches of snow is expected.
The advisory also includes Niagara, Monroe, and Wayne counties.
Periods of snow will result in snow covered roads and limited visibility, according to the NWS. Drivers are advised to plan on slippery roads, and to slow down and use caution while driving.
The hazardous conditions could affect the morning or evening commute.
In the meantime, snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are expected for Genesee, Livingston and Wyoming counties, according to the NWS.
High temperatures will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s before decreasing to 20 degrees or lower on Saturday.
The snow will, if briefly, mark a return to winter weather following an unusually warm and snow-free January throughout Western New York.
The lack of snow has been such that portions of Monroe, Ontario, Wayne, Yates and Seneca counties are reported as “abnormally dry,” according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor update released Thursday morning.
Temperatures in the GLOW region are expected to increase back to the low-to-mid 40s by Monday, according to the NWS. There will also be chances of rain throughout early next week for the area.
The mild January weather follows the brutal Christmas blizzard that ravaged the region three weeks ago.
