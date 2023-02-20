BATAVIA — Ask the members of Batavia High School’s winterguard what it takes to perform and the responses are quick and easy.
Timing, showmanship, teamwork and coordination — and lots and lots of practice.
Lucy Taggart, Freya Mellander and Sophie Fryer were preparing Saturday in the last few minutes before performing at the Fantastic Visions show.
“It’s like exercise but through an art,” said Taggart, a 17-year-old senior who marking her last home performance. “It’s a mix of both things people do as therapy in a sense.”
Saturday’s event marked the school’s 23rd annual show. It attracted 19 teams of all classes from across Western New York.
Each provided — and was judged on — a choreographed dance performance based around a theme. The performances came one-after-another with teams quickly setting up, providing a complex, musical routine and departing the gym floor just as quickly, while the next team made its entrance.
“We’ve been preparing all day since 9 a.m. this morning,” said Jane Hagett, the school’s band and winterguard director. “Everything’s running smoothly.” Being in winterguard takes a lot of time, practice and self-discipline, she said. Batavia’s upper level team conducts three-hour practices Monday, Wednesday and Friday evenings, along with Saturdays on show days.
The Saturday practices can take up to six or eight hours, she said.
Batavia’s senior team has 14 members, with 11 on its younger team. Among all the other factors, it requires focus.
“I most of the time focus on keeping my head up and performing to the judges, and making sure I use the correct technique when I throw my tosses and things like that,” Mellander said.
Fryer also noted the performances involve a lot of breathing — besides coordination, performing involves endurance and the ability to reach an audience.
“It’s a lot of showmanship, so you’ve got to stay professional out there,” Taggart said. “Even if you mess up, if you just smile your way through whatever emotion you’re supposed to be portraying, you just keep performing. I think you can get through anything that makes you feel crappy out on the floor.”
With that comes camaraderie and dedication, they said. The enthusiasm often passes through the generations.
What keeps the team members so dedicated?
“It’s such a therapeutic medium of performance for me,” Taggart said. “You can leave your entire self out on the floor pretty much. You can be yourself completely through performance.
“And it’s really good to grow up around because it teaches you resilience,” she continued. “You can get such pride in yourself when you achieve a new skill and stuff like that — and it’s just a great way to make a family.” “The family aspect of it is really nice,” Mellander added. “Everyone in the team feels like an extension of the family and they’re all your friends. It’s really fun to perform with everybody.”
“Performing, especially doing like spinning is so much fun for me and I really enjoy doing it,” Fryer said.
The camaraderie even extends across rival teams as they watch and share each other’s performances.
The show was underway at that point with each team completing their carefully-rehearsed routines.
As or the payoff? “The love of performing,” Hagett said. “They love to spin rifle, sabre, flag, and they also enjoy dancing. It’s a passion.
“Most of the time they start way back in forth or sixth grade and they stay all the way through their senior yea,” she continued. “They’ve got the bug, you know?”