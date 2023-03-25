WARSAW — Cassandra F. Smith was in Warsaw March 13 for a shopping spree of sorts.
Smith, 37, of Batavia allegedly went to Zaza Smoke Shop, Walmart and Tops, where, police said, she shoplifted from each store.
Updated: March 25, 2023 @ 12:38 am
It was while at Tops that police were called and Smith was stopped a short time later.
Wyoming County sheriff’s deputies said Smith was found with items stolen from all three stores.
She was charged with three counts of petit larceny and released.
Tops and Walmart banned her from their properties.
About seven hours later, deputies were called for a report of a suspicious person on Route 19 and found Smith.
Deputies talked to her and found that she had new clothes that she did not have with her earlier in the day.
Deputies went to Walmart, where they discovered that Smith had allegedly gone back to the store after her shoplifting arrest and stole again.
Smith was hit with a felony count of third-degree burglary and a fourth count of petit larceny.
Smith was committed to Wyoming County Jail, with bail set at $5,000.
Smith was in the news two years ago when she was arrested and charged with desecrating a cemetery. Smith was accused of stealing numerous items from St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Batavia, items that included statues, planters and flags.
