BATAVIA — A city woman who repeatedly refuses to appear in court to answer a variety of charges has been jailed again after city police picked her up earlier this month on two outstanding warrants.
Cassandra L. Elmore, 31, was arrested July 14 on warrants charging her with nine crimes, some dating back to August and September of last year.
Elmore was first charged Aug. 30 after a traffic stop revealed a weapon and drug paraphernalia in her possession.
She was charged with two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, obstruction of governmental administration, aggravated unlicensed operation, no inspection, insufficient tail lights, failure to change address, two counts of criminal use of drug paraphernalia and littering.
She failed to appear and a warrant was issued Sept. 8.
She was arrested two days later and allegedly fought with officers and was charged again with obstruction.
Again she was released and failed to appear in court.
Warrants were issued again on Jan. 23. She was picked up Feb. 2 and this time was committed to Genesee County Jail.
That time, Elmore had another outstanding warrant for repeatedly failing to appear in court to answer charges that her dog overdosed on cocaine.
Those charges were resolved and Elmore was released.
She failed to appear in court on the other charges and more warrants were issued Feb. 21, police said.
She was found July 14 at a house on River Street and taken into custody.
Additional charges of bail jumping were added and Elmore remains in jail.