TONAWANDA SENECA NATION — Ten days after being charged with violating an order of protection, a Pembroke woman was jailed after she assaulted the victim in front of a child, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
Rachel B. Solomon, 30, of North Lake Road was arrested at 2:45 a.m. Monday after an investigation into a domestic violence report at a Meadville Road residence.
Solomon was charged with felony aggravated criminal contempt of court, third-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child.
She was arraigned in Alabama Town Court and committee to Genesee County Jail without bail.
Solomon was charged Dec. 22 with misdemeanor criminal contempt of court for violating an order of protection at the same residence on Meadville.
Solomon has previous domestic violence-related arrests, including three in a one-month period in 2018, where she twice was jailed after fighting with police trying to take her into custody.
