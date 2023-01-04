Woman faces new domestic violence charge

TONAWANDA SENECA NATION — Ten days after being charged with violating an order of protection, a Pembroke woman was jailed after she assaulted the victim in front of a child, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.

Rachel B. Solomon, 30, of North Lake Road was arrested at 2:45 a.m. Monday after an investigation into a domestic violence report at a Meadville Road residence.

