Woman charged in 2022 car theft

KENDALL — A Hamlin woman with a history of stealing cars and who has pending robbery charges in Monroe County was charged Wednesday with stealing a car in Kendall last year, state police said.
Kaila M. Rivera, 33, was charged with third-degree and fourth-degree grand larceny after an investigation into the May 11, 2022 theft of a car.
Rivera was arraigned and committed to jail pending a court appearance.
Rivera has a long criminal history, including stealing a car in Ogden in 2015 and for forgery and robbery in Monroe County in 2016. She served a two-year prison term for that conviction.
In September, Rivera allegedly went on a crime spree in Monroe County.
She and a man were accused of robbing and pepper-spraying two gas station employees in Gates and fled in a stolen car after the robbery, police said.
She was jailed briefly and released. The day after her release, police said, she stole $100 worth of items from a store in Gates, sped off in a stolen truck and nearly hit a police investigator and bicyclist.
She was later found at a motel in another stolen car.