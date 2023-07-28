BATAVIA — A city woman who was convicted of DWI in June was arrested again after she allegedly drove into a parked car and ran away earlier this month, city police said.
Police were called to the 300 block of Washington Avenue about 1:30 p.m. July 11 for a report of a car crash.
Witnesses told police that a car had slammed into a parked car and the driver fled on foot.
The driver, Karina M. Treleaven, 39, was taken into custody a short time later.
She was charged with felony DWI, leaving the scene of an accident and moving from a lane unsafely.
Treleaven in January was charged with DWI after she was stopped in the city. She was convicted June 1, making the new charge a felony.