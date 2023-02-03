PERRY — A Buffalo woman was jailed after a traffic stop revealed numerous drugs in her car, village police said.
Updated: February 3, 2023 @ 2:24 pm
PERRY — A Buffalo woman was jailed after a traffic stop revealed numerous drugs in her car, village police said.
Officers stopped a car driven by Courtney L. Hoelscher, 34, of Buffalo Tuesday on Short Street for multiple traffic violations.
Police discovered she had a suspended license and while placing her into custody found numerous drugs.
A search of her car revealed more drugs, a large amount of cash and syringes.
An investigation revealed Hoelscher was planning on selling the drugs, police said.
She had crack cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and Xanax.
Hoelscher was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of a controlled subtance, second-and-third degree aggravated unlicensed operation, unlicensed operation and improper turn.
She was arraigned and committed to Wyoming County Jail with bail set at $10,000.
