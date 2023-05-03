BATAVIA — A Rochester woman who has been charged throughout the region with retail and identity thefts has been indicted by a Genesee County grand jury on charges she stole from a store on Veterans Memorial Drive.
Mone N. Wiggins, 24, is charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, conspiracy and second-degree criminal impersonation in an indictment filed in County Court.
Wiggins and two others were arrested Jan. 6 after Genesee County sheriff’s deputies were called to Ultra Beauty Store for a report of a larceny-in-progress.
Deputies arrived and saw three people walking to their car with bags full of stolen merchandise.
Wiggins has been arrested in other counties for similar thefts.
She was charged in September in Steuben County with grand larceny and identity theft for using stolen credit cards to steal property and in a separate case with petit larceny and two counts of criminal impersonation.
Wiggins also had been wanted in Seneca County on several warrants. She was turned over to Seneca County deputies on Jan. 6, where she was charged with criminal impersonation and petit larceny, and for failing to appear in court to answer those charges.
The grand jury indicted five others, including two other people who have participated in bold thefts of merchandise from retail stores.
n Angela N. Bennett, 22, and Shamya I. Brown, 22, both of Rochester are charged with grand larceny for stealing more than $1,700 worth of items from Dick’s Sporting Goods in May 2022.
n Jacob A. Richards, 34, of Rochester is charged with grand larceny and criminal possession of a forged instrument for stealing and forging a check.
n Ethan M. Conrad, 22, of Batavia is charged felony DWI.
n Lance M. Mercado Sr., 32, of Vine Street is charged with with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon for possessing brass knuckles as a convicted felon.