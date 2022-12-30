A woman who was involved in a murder in North Carolina in 2008 was arrested in Batavia and charged with attacking and choking a person during a dispute at an East Main Street residence, city police said.
Malinda J. Falk, 41, was charged with harassment and criminal obstruction of breathing after an investigation into the Dec. 17 complaint.
Falk was arraigned in City Court and is to appear Tuesday.
She and two others were arrested in 2008 and charged with the murder of a man in Morganton, N.C. on Jan. 21, 2008.
Three years later, Falk was convicted of being an accessory to murder and was given a suspended sentence of 38 to 55 months in prison, time she already served while awaiting the outcome of the case.
Her then-boyfriend, Daniel Wolff, also of Batavia was sentenced as an accessory to murder to 94 months to 122 months.
John Brant of Friendship was convicted of first-degree murder and is serving a sentence of life without parole.
The three traveled to North Carolina and robbed and murdered Dana Davis, 49, an acquaintance of Wolff’s.
