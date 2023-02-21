ALEXANDER - A 65-year-old woman died from injuries sustained when she was struck by a tree on Monday, according to state police.
A tree was being cut down on the grounds of the Western New York Gas & Steam Engine Association on Gillate Road and fell into the path of the woman, police said.
Neighbors in the area called 911 and removed the tree with a tractor. Troopers and medical staff attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful, police said.
The scene was consistent with an accidental death with no signs of foul play, police said.
The woman’s identity is expected to be released at a later time.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.