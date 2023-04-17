Woman killed in Thruway crash

WHEATLAND — An Oswego woman was killed and two teenage passengers injured in the third fatal crash on the New York State Thruway in Western New York in the past week.

State police said Yolanda F. Heathcote, 39, was driving a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee east on the Thruway between Exit 47 in Le Roy and 46 in Henrietta on Saturday when she drifted onto the center median.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1