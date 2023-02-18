BATAVIA — One woman was rescued from an upper-floor window and another woman was taken by ambulance to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester with burns Saturday night after a kitchen fire at 44 S. Main St.
City Fire Department Capt. Robert Fix II said firefighters were called to respond to a kitchen fire at that address. South Main Street was blocked off at the roundabout.
“The backup call, as we were headed over here, said there was somebody trapped on the second floor,” he said. “When we got here on scene, the Police Department directed us to a female on the back side of the house that was hanging out the second-story window. The crew of Ladder 15 made their way back there with an extension ladder, were able to rescue her out the second-story window. Engine 11’s crew was able to get up the front stairs and locate and extinguish the fire. Once the crews located the fire, they located a small kitchen fire.”
Fix said there were three victims total.
“We had a (downstairs) neighbor who came over to assist when he heard the smoke detectors who got a little smoke, He’s refused transport at this time,” Fix said. “One female went to Strong with serious burns and the third patient is still being evaluated.”
Fix said he didn’t know, as of Saturday night at the scene, where the three people were in the building at the time of the fire.
“The investigators are working on that now,” he said. Fix said the downstairs neighbor and the woman who was taken to Strong got out of the building on their own.
The captain said the call about the fire came in at 7:19 p.m.
“Engine 11 arrived at 7:22, so about three minutes after the call,” he said. “We went to a second alarm based on the fact that we were at minimum staffing of six tonight. We went to a second alarm which would have brought a FAST team from Alexander, a rescue from Darien and town of Batavia for standby to cover the city, as well as all off-duty city firefighters.
Fix said he didn’t have a chance to speak to the woman with serious burns. He said he didn’t think the burns were life-threatening, but noted she was evaluated by a Mercy EMS crew before Mercy took her to Strong.
The city Fire Department is investigating the fire.
