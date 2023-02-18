BRIAN QUINN/DAILY NEWS A kitchen fire led to one burn victim being taken to Strong Memorial Hospital and to firefighters rescuing another woman from a second-floor window.

BATAVIA — One woman was rescued from an upper-floor window and another woman was taken by ambulance to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester with burns Saturday night after a kitchen fire at 44 S. Main St.

City Fire Department Capt. Robert Fix II said firefighters were called to respond to a kitchen fire at that address. South Main Street was blocked off at the roundabout.

