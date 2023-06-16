BATAVIA — A woman wanted for crimes dating back four years, including robbery and prostitution, was arrested Thursday in Rochester and turned over to authorities in Genesee County.
Jennifer J. Hogan, 32, was wanted on five outstanding warrants, two from arrests in the town of Batavia and three for charges in the city.
The charges date back to October 2019, when Hogan was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal use of drug paraphernalia.
She failed to appear in court to answer those charges.
She also was wanted for an Oct. 2 robbery of a man at a Hutchins Street residence.
Detective Sgt. Matt Lutey said Hogan lured a man there in the guise of prostituting herself.
Instead, she held the man against his will and forcibly robbed him.
Hogan failed to appear in court and her whereabouts were unknown until a July 7, 2020 traffic stop on Interstate 490.
She was a passenger in a car driven by David J. Vega, who was charged with DWI by drugs.
Hogan was charged with criminal impersonation for lying about her name and also was charged on a warrant for the robbery.
She was, however, released from City Court, despite the violent felony charge.
She never appeared in court.
Lutey said police did not know where she has been for the past three years until she was picked up in Rochester for unspecified charges.
Hogan was arraigned on the warrants Thursday and committed to Genesee County Jail.
The charges against her also include second-degree robbery, second-degree robbery with injury to the victim, unlawful imprisonment, prostitution, another count of criminal use of drug paraphernalia and two counts of bail jumping.