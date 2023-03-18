Theft suspect allowed to get treatment

Hollaert

BATAVIA — A Rochester woman who took shelter at a city councilman’s house after a mini crime spree was arrested and charged with failing to appear in court.

Brittany N. Hollaert, 26, was arrested last week on two active warrants for failing to appear for charges of attempted grand larceny third-degree, petit larceny and criminal trespass.

