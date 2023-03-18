BATAVIA — A Rochester woman who took shelter at a city councilman’s house after a mini crime spree was arrested and charged with failing to appear in court.
Brittany N. Hollaert, 26, was arrested last week on two active warrants for failing to appear for charges of attempted grand larceny third-degree, petit larceny and criminal trespass.
Hollaert was released from custody and admitted to a drug treatment facility, where her case will be handled by a SAFE court, police said.
SAFE is Surviving and Finding Empowerment and is based in Rochester. It helps victims of human trafficking and provides mental health services.
Hollaert on Feb. 3 was one of two women who stole from Walmart and prompted a police chase in a U-Haul van.
The women abandoned the van and took shelter in a councilman’s house on the cold night. The two, however, stole coats and tried to steal the councilman’s car.
They were found hiding in a shed behind a house on Genesee Street.
