BATAVIA — A Lyons woman who has allegedly repeatedly failed to appear in court on charges that she stole a U-Haul van and took refuge in a city councilman’s house was arrested again, city police said.
And again, she was released.
Breanna E. Brummond, 32, was arrested on bench warrants for failing to appear in court, the second time she has been arrested on warrants for failing to appear.
Brummond was charged Feb. 3 after she and another woman, now in drug treatment, allegedly stole a U-Haul van and shoplifted at Walmart.
Police arrived and the women fled in the van before abandoning it on Pickthorn Drive.
The women were later found hiding in a shed.
An investigation revealed the two were invited into a councilman’s house to warm up, stole coats and keys to a car.
Brummond failed to appear in court and warrants were issued Feb. 14. She was arrested April 5 and released with appearance tickets.
New warrants were issued April 20.