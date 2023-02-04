Woman whose dog overdosed jailed

BATAVIA — A Batavia woman who has repeatedly failed to appear in court to answer charges that her dog overdosed on cocaine was jailed Thursday after police arrested her on warrants.
Cassandra L. Elmore, 30, was committed to Genesee County Jail without bail on seven outstanding charges against her: two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, two counts of obstruction of governmental administration, two counts of criminal use of drug paraphernalia and aggravated unlicensed operation.
Elmore was arrested in July after a city police investigation revealed her canine, a French bulldog, overdosed May 15, May 25 and again on June 21. Police at the time said the Elmore took the dog to out-of-town veterinarians the first two times. A local veterinarian treated the dog a third time and the incident was reported.
The dog remains at Genesee County Animal Shelter and has recovered.
Elmore repeatedly failed to appear in court to answer an indictment charging her with felony counts of injuring/torturing an animal.
Her last appearance was Jan. 20 and a warrant was issued for her arrest.
