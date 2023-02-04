Woman whose dog overdosed jailed

Elmore

BATAVIA — A Batavia woman who has repeatedly failed to appear in court to answer charges that her dog overdosed on cocaine was jailed Thursday after police arrested her on warrants.

Cassandra L. Elmore, 30, was committed to Genesee County Jail without bail on seven outstanding charges against her: two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, two counts of obstruction of governmental administration, two counts of criminal use of drug paraphernalia and aggravated unlicensed operation.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1