MOUNT MORRIS — Assemblywoman Marjorie Byrnes, R-Caledonia, is hosting a “Women in Ag Day” conference March 7 to build and support a network of women in agriculture in and around Livingston County.
The event, taking place in the Livingston County Conference Center, 1 Murray Hill Drive, is in partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and New York FarmNet.
“Women have been significant in agriculture since humankind first began sowing seeds; however, women aren’t often part of the conversation in how our state views this industry,” Byrnes said.
Participants will hear from successful local women in agriculture, learn how resiliency can play a role in the ever-evolving industry and grow a support system and network among other women in agriculture. The day also includes exhibits and a panel discussion.
Byrnes said her goal is to help find legislative solutions to better assist or provide resources from the state for what she called an underserved demographic.
“As agriculture is an economic engine in New York, and women are leading more in this evolving industry, it is vital that we recognize the contribution women make and offer support and resources to help them suceed.”
Byrnes said she hopes her event can serve as a pilot project for other farming communities across the state. She plans to share feedback on the event with colleagues at the state capitol.
The event will take place on Livingston County’s Mount Morris Campus. The day includes a seminar on mental wellness and resilience led by Jen Schwytzer of NY FarmNet, a free lunch catered by Angry Rooster Deli of Caledonia, a panel discussion, exhibits and networking opportunities.
Registration begins at 9 a.m. Admission is free.
To register or for more information, email Stephanie Hann at hanns@nyassembly.gov, or call Hann at the Byrnes’ office, (585) 218-0038.
