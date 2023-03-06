‘Women in Ag Day’ set for Mount Morris

Marjorie Byrnes

MOUNT MORRIS — Assemblywoman Marjorie Byrnes, R-Caledonia, is hosting a “Women in Ag Day” conference March 7 to build and support a network of women in agriculture in and around Livingston County.

The event, taking place in the Livingston County Conference Center, 1 Murray Hill Drive, is in partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and New York FarmNet.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1