BATAVIA — A Rochester woman recently released from jail was one of three women found with more than $6,000 in stolen merchandise in a stolen car Tuesday, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
The incident began in Erie County, where deputies there called Genesee Emergency Communications Center to request help finding a stolen car which was involved in a larceny.
Genesee sheriff’s, city of Batavia police and state police all were notified and at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday the car, a gray Acura MDX was found on Route 5 entering the city from the west. The car was stopped on West Main Street, just east of Route 98.
All three women in the car were taken into custody without incident. Deputies found more than $6,000 worth of items stolen from an Erie County business. The car was reported stolen May 28 by the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority police.
The women, Kiara A. Bates, 30, Jayona D. Henderson, 20, and Ashanay J. McBean, 27, all were charged with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
Bates, who has served two state prison terms, was recently released from Monroe County Jail after being arrested and charged with driving a stolen car and stealing from a Kohl’s store June 5.