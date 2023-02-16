BATAVIA — Two women who fled from police in a U-Haul van after allegedly stealing from Walmart face more charges after a city police investigation revealed they took shelter at a city councilman’s house and tried to steal a car.
Brittany L. Hollaert, 26, and Breanna Brummond, 32, both of Rochester were wanted for allegedly shoplifting at Walmart Feb. 3.
Genesee County sheriff’s deputies arrived but the women allegedly took off in a U-Haul and refused to stop. Deputies terminated the pursuit.
A short time later a city police officer found the van abandoned on Pickthorn Drive. K9 Batu was deployed and searched the area around Burke Drive.
The women, police said, were invited by the councilman inside his residence on Burke to warm up. The two left the house with coats belonging to the homeowner.
Police were called and Batu continued to search the area, finding the women in a shed behind a house on Genesee Street.
Police later discovered the woman had tried to steal the councilman’s car and one of the woman had a set of keys in her possession.
Hollaert and Brummond were charged with criminal trespassing and attempted grand larceny of a motor vehicle.
They also were charged with petit larceny and fleeing a police officer in the town of Batavia.
Hollaert last year made regional news headlines when she and a Rochester man were arrested in Onondaga County.
Hollaert and Vasiliy Maksimchuk, 31, were charged with stealing 17 catalytic converters from cars parked at an auto mall in Cicero, near Syracuse.
The two also were charged with similar thefts in the Rochester area.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.