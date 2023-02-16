BATAVIA — Two women who fled from police in a U-Haul van after allegedly stealing from Walmart face more charges after a city police investigation revealed they took shelter at a city councilman’s house and tried to steal a car.

Brittany L. Hollaert, 26, and Breanna Brummond, 32, both of Rochester were wanted for allegedly shoplifting at Walmart Feb. 3.

