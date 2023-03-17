BATAVIA — The work on Genesee County’s $70 million jail continues despite a lost-time accident by a former worker on the job and about two weeks lost due to weather, a project official told the county Public Service Committee this week.
Project Manager Carl York of The Pike Companies Ltd. said there was a lost-time accident in February when a mason fell and cut his hand.
“They put him on light duty, but he came in for one day and hasn’t come back,” York said of the mason.
Committee Chairman Gary Maha asked if they replaced that worker with anyone else.
“I’m sure they pulled somebody from another job. We did get like eight extra maasons in the last few weeks,” he said.
Other than that, there have been no safety issues, York told the county.
“We’re still right on track — Jan. 14 for substantial completion, March 15 for final completion.” On construction progress, York said the project reached a huge milestone.
“All of the precast cells have been set,” he said.
A crane will be at the site for about another week as exercise yard-related work gets done.
There was a second crane at the site Monday as workers set the bar joists that will form the roof of the pods, he said.
“Interior masonry walls, we’re around 50% complete and the same with the interior drywall,” York told the committee. “The painter has started onsite. The mechanical room’s been painted and he’s started painting the corridors. He’ll be moving into the kitchen.”
York said workers poured all the equipment pads for the mechanical room on Monday.
“We’ll give the pads a week or so to cure, then we’ll start setting the HVAC (heating, ventillation and air conditioning),” he said. “We’ve been installing the steel joists in pods B and D this week, as well as the central corridor, which forms the hallway between the two pods.”
“The work that’s coming up will be the masonry work on the pods. That will be the second-floor masonry that will form the mezzanine, where the mechanical equipment will go for the four pods,” he said.
Work on interior masonry walls is finished on the administration side of the jail and will be moving more into the processing side of the jail.
The project has lost 15 days due to the weather.
“The contractors haven’t asked for any extension of their time because of this,” York said.
The project manager said he updated the project costs to include third-party commissioning for the project, which costs $69,102. This brings the contract budget to $57,536,902.
“There’s some minor quality issues that are being tracked by Pike (Companies), Genesee (County) and the architect,and the contractors are doing well, cleaning that up.”
Legislators are planning to take a tour of the site before the April 17 Public Service Committee meeting, which York said would be fine.
