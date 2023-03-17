BATAVIA — The work on Genesee County’s $70 million jail continues despite a lost-time accident by a former worker on the job and about two weeks lost due to weather, a project official told the county Public Service Committee this week.

Project Manager Carl York of The Pike Companies Ltd. said there was a lost-time accident in February when a mason fell and cut his hand.

