BATAVIA — After being talked about for years, work is underway at property the town of Batavia owns in East Pembroke to eventually turn it into a community recreation area.
Town Supervisor Greg Post said Wednesday that demolition of the gas station on the site took place earlier this week. It was done by town employees.
“We’ll now be starting mitigation and remediation of that site for future development for waterfront park component to the town’s other recreational opportunities,” Post said.
Post said Assistant Town Engineer Ray Tourt is in charge of the project. The town supervisor said he’s pleased that action is finally being taken.
The Tonawanda Creek is a valuable community resource, Post said. There are locations between Kiwanis (Park) and East Pembroke that can be developed.
“We’re looking at trying to define something on this end of town that will provide recreational opportunities with biking, walking, canoeing or kayaking,” he said.
As to the 16 years it’s taken to get this far, Post said, “Concept to construction is dependent on funding. Our goal is to not spend needlessly when we can use available grants and funding from private- and public-sector agencies whose mission is to do something like this.”
After the meeting, Post said the town has owned the property in East Pembroke, with the understanding that Batavia would develop it into a waterfront town park facility similar to what it has at Kiwanis Park. The East Pembroke property is next to McCabe Electric, 2623 Main St., and is across from the East Avenue and Main Street intersection. The longtime goal has been to have it developed into something that benefits the region.
Now, environmental testing and cleanup of the debris will take place, as will development of a plan and seeking of funds, the town supervisor said.
“It would be an opportunity to experience a waterfront of the Tonawanda Creek and put in and take out kayaks — hopefully, a future destination point. If you leave here, you could go downstream and take out (your kayak) there,” he said. “We’ve been talking about this for 16 years. The McCabe family has been maintaining and fomenting the opportunity for the town and were instrumental in the town acquiring that property at no cost.”
The town of Batavia Republican Committee donated $5,000 for future development and enhancement of the property, he said. “Our expanses so far have been minimal and we will continue to apply for grant opportunities.”