ROCK GLEN — In a little over a year, Regional Transit Service (RTS) hopes to have buses coming from and going to their routes from a building along Route 19, where they’ll also be able to store the buses indoors rather than out in the elements, as the company does now.
Now that Friday’s groundbreaking is out of the way, the project, tagged at over $10 million, will begin in earnest, RTS said, with the goal of finishing in August or September of 2024.
RTS CEO Miguel Velázquez said the transportation company has provided great service to Wyoming County for 30 years.
“One of the main reasons we have been so successful is because of the relationship we have with the team at Wyoming County,” he said.
“This project is a $10.3 million investment in our employees, our customers and the local economy,” Velázquez said. “It is that kind of investment and projects that help us achieve our mission, which is to help us provide vital, safe and sustainable transportation services that connect the community and promote a better quality of life.”
Ninety percent of the funding for the project was federal and state funding, Velázquez said. If all goes well with the project, there will be a grand opening next year, the CEO said.
“When the 20,000-square-foot building is finished ... this will be a nine-indoor-bus bay to keep our buses from the elements, a vehicle wash bay with an automated, drive-thru bus wash system to keep our buses in a state of good repair,” he said.
There will also be administrative office space, a break room for the drivers and staff that will also be a training room. and designated parking for staff.
Wyoming County Board of Supervisor Chairwoman Rebecca Ryan said talked about RTS transportation’s importance to the community.
“Without this service, many of our residents would find it difficult or even impossible to work, go to appointments visit with family and friends or to shop in Wyoming County,” she said. “This service provides an option to many of our senior citizens to continue to live independently, especially in this rural community. We’re very excited that RTS is undertaking this important capital project, which would assuredly benefit RTS’s efficiency and ... services they provide to all of us here in Wyoming County.”
Velázquez thanked a number of people, including the area’s state representatives.
“The state legislators who represent us in Albany do everything they can to make sure we have the resources we need for critical projects like this,” he said.
The approval from the Rochester Genesee Regional Transportation Authority (RGRTA) Board of Commissioners allowed the project to go ahead, Velázquez said.