PEMBROKE — A Middleport man was killed when he was hit by a dump truck while working on the state Thruway early Wednesday morning, state police said.
Brett K. Decker, 45, a site inspector for Patriot Engineering & Surveying, walked into the milled right westbound lane at 5:38 a.m. and was behind the truck when he was hit, an preliminary investigation revealed.
Decker was pronounced dead at the scene.
The accident happened in a work zone between exits 48 and 48A at mile marker 400. The right lane had been closed for paving.
The driver of the dump truck, Marc C. Pennacchio, 49, of Sanborn was backing up at the time.
The westbound lanes were closed as a result of the fatality.