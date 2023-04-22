Wrong-place shootings put ‘stand your ground’ laws in spotlight

Protesters attend a rally for Black teen Ralph Yarl in front of U.S. District Court on Tuesday in Kansas City, Mo. The 16-year-old Yarl was shot last week by an 84-year-old white homeowner after going to the wrong house to pick up his brother, according to published reports. Chase Castor/Getty Images/TNS

They were shot after pulling into the wrong driveway, ringing the wrong doorbell, getting into the wrong car in a parking lot.

In the space of a single week, four young, unarmed Americans were shot after simple, everyday mistakes. One died.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire