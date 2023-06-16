WROTB board ready to meet again

BATAVIA — How much the Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corporation (WROTB) board will be able to get done on Thursday will depend on whether there’s a quorum. However, the board will at least be able to discuss what’s going on at WROTB right now.
“It will depend on who gets appointed by the meeting,” said WROTB CEO and President Henry Wojtaszek of the 10 a.m. session. “We do know we have 12 directors who want to get briefed on what’s going on at Batavia Downs, so we’re going to have a meeting. We’ll answer any questions they have.”
As of Thursday, 11 out of the 12 board members appointed by their municipalities were members of the board that was terminated around the beginning of May. That’s when the state budget was passed, restructuring the board and putting in a weighted voting system.
Reports at the time said on the new board, the director representing Erie County is to have 24 votes. Monroe County’s representative 20, Buffalo’s 10 and Rochester’s eight. The representative of Niagara County also has eight votes; Chautauqua, five; Oswego, four; Steuben, Wayne, Cattaraugus and Cayuga, three; Livingston and Genesee, two; Wyoming, Orleans, Seneca and Schuyler, just one. The commissioners will serve four-year terms ending in May 2027.
As of Thursday, the Erie County, Monroe County directors’ chairs were still vacant, as were Cayuga and Schuyler counties, and the city of Buffalo. The following had been appointed through Thursday:
Genesee County, Charles Zambito, appointed through May 24, 2027; Livingston County, Thomas Wamp, through May 22; Wyoming County, Susan May, through May 8; Orleans County, Edward Morgan, through May 22; Niagara County, Elliott Winter, through May 21; Cattaraugus County, Mark Burr, through May 9; Chautauqua County, Vincent Horrigan, through May 14; Oswego County, Mark Bombardo, through May 10; city of Rochester, Dennis Bassett, through May 3; Seneca County, Richard Ricci, through May 8; Steuben County, Michael Horton, no end-of-term date available; Wayne County, Kenneth Lauderdale, through May 15.
“I was hoping that as many would be returning as possible,” Wojtaszek said of the directors who served on the old board. “It’s what I expected — I figured it would take a month or two to get a new board.”
As far as any specific resolutions coming before the board next week, Wojtaszek said Thursday afternoon that things come up at WROTB every day that it will bring to the board. He didn’t have the resolutions in front of him Thursday, he said. If the board has enough people present on Thursday for a quorum, there will be some resolutions to consider.