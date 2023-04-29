Mark Gutman/Daily News

The Hotel at Batavia Downs may have expansion in the future, but the Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corporation hasn't decided.

BATAVIA — The Hotel at Batavia Downs Gaming may expand, adding to the 84 rooms it currently has. The Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corporation isn’t ready to commit money to a project without having a study done.

A hotel expansion committee met Wednesday and will meet again next month on the possibility of spending up to $50,000 to $100,000 on a feasibility study and hire an architect to do a drawing. There was no resolution passed Thursday regarding a study.

