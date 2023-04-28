BATAVIA — The Hotel at Batavia Downs Gaming may expand, adding to the 84 rooms it currently has. The Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corporation isn’t ready to commit money to a project without having a study done.
A hotel expansion committee met Wednesday and will meet again next month on the possibility of spending up to $50,000 to $100,000 on a feasibility study and hire an architect to do a drawing. There was no resolution passed Thursday regarding a study.
WROTB and Batavia Downs Gaming President and CEO Henry Wojtaszek said the committee includes people with experience in construction and engineering.
“We’re going to be careful in our analysis of it and spending any money, but in order to figure out whether or not expansion of the hotel is warranted, we’re mostly going to have to have an architect give us some drawings and have a market study done as to the return on the investment that we can expect if we do expand,” he said. “Those are the two things that we looked at yesterday (Wednesday).”
The board is proceeding cautiously, he said.
“That’s the whole reason to look at the industry as a whole, look at this establishment, the occupancy rate,” he said. “Those things were discussed (Wednesday) — whether it’s a good time — and no decisions have been made.”
Wojtaszek said theoretically, the board would turn to the person who did the original hotel drawings and see if he or she is interested. WROTB might also look for other architecture or engineering firms to make sure there’s some competition for the job and to get a good proposal.
Wojtaszek said WROTB would look at expanding the hotel to the north.
“I think they would look at 50%, 42 (rooms) would probably be the initial proposal but we did discuss it yesterday and decide not to sit on a number at this point,” he said. “It (expansion) makes sense to a certain extent that we’ve been extremely busy and that we’ve been sold out on a lot of nights for the year. It’s whether we’ve hit that tipping point to necessitate additional rooms.”
The other thing WROTB is looking at with the hotel is the convenience when guests pull up and enter the hotel, Wojtaszek said.
“We want to make sure we have a safe dropoff area and a convenient dropoff area for people,” he said. “Expansion will assist in that if we set it up the way typical hotels are set up. It’s a difficult situation relative to the dropoff and entrance to our hotel. You can count on us addressing the dropoff and the entrance ... one way or the other, but the expansion is one way to look at it.”
WROTB’s surcharge distribution for the first quarter of 2023 is 16% above what it was in the first quarter a year ago, Wojtaszek said.
“It’s the highest net win by more than half a million dollars for the corporation,” he said. “It’s really been a blockbuster first three months of the year for us. That’s usually the slow season. We have experienced no slowdownand now we’re coming into the busy part with the Triple Crown, the concerts and many other events we have here. We’re really looing forward to a great 2023.”
Wojtaszek said there was a conference in Atlantic City, N.J., last week.
“While the industry is doing pretty well as a whole, the indications were tha tthe brick-and-mortar part of the casinos isn’t necessarily up, depending on where you are geographically,” he said. “We’re clearly brick-and-mortar operation and we’re clearly having a banner year.”
During the meeting, board member Eliott Winter noted the 16% increase. He said there have been comments from customers on the floor on how good the food and the service are at dinner.
“I think we have a really good team here and I just wanted to comment and say I’m proud to be a part of it.”
WROTB Chief Financial Officer Jacquelyne Leach said the corporation’s first-quarter 2023 surcharge and earnings amount to $2,269,956, compared to $1,956,149 for the first quarter last year. Of the $2,269,956, $2,116,946 is earnings and $153,010 is the surcharge revenue.
In the total distribution WROTB is sending out next week, Genesee County will get a total of $48,179; Livingston County, $50,114; Orleans County, $34,214; Wyoming County, $33,142.
