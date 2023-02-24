WROTB reports record in revenue sharing

BATAVIA — Unofficially, last year saw a record for the amount Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corporation (WROTB) distributed to its member municipalities — 15 counties and the cities of Buffalo and Rochester.

For 2022, according to preliminary figures presented at Thursday’s WROTB Board of Directors meeting, WROTB distributed %8,454,261 in surcharge and earnings to these municipalities, including Genesee, Orleans, Wyoming and Livingston. That was about $2.66 million more than it distributed in 2021. Among the GLOW counties, for 2022, Genesee County would receive $178,732; Orleans, $123,692; Wyoming, $124,404; and Livingston, $190,501. All four would get more from the distributions than they did last year.

