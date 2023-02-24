WROTB reports record in revenue sharing

BATAVIA — Unofficially, last year saw a record for the amount Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corporation (WROTB) distributed to its member municipalities — 15 counties and the cities of Buffalo and Rochester.
For 2022, according to preliminary figures presented at Thursday’s WROTB Board of Directors meeting, WROTB distributed %8,454,261 in surcharge and earnings to these municipalities, including Genesee, Orleans, Wyoming and Livingston. That was about $2.66 million more than it distributed in 2021. Among the GLOW counties, for 2022, Genesee County would receive $178,732; Orleans, $123,692; Wyoming, $124,404; and Livingston, $190,501. All four would get more from the distributions than they did last year.
“The sum was double what we paid last year, which, I think, was the previous record, so it’s quite a lot more than we’ve ever paid out in terms of distribution,” WROTB President and CEO Henry Wojtaszek said of the $8.45 million.
WROTB Chief Financial Officer Jacquelyne Leach said the distribution figures were preliminary until The Bonadio Group, WROTB’s outside auditors, approved the corporation’s general ledger.
Leach said the Hotel at Batavia Downs Gaming had an impact on the amount of revenue to be distributed for 2022.
“On the gaming side, one of the best additions is the hotel, because it’s such a great marketing tool — get our patrons in and let them enjoy their experience and get the Free Play and the food coupons,” she said. “It’s a win-win for everyone. All our events here contribute (to the surcharge and earnings distribution).”
Wojtaszek gave the board an update on iGaming legislation introduced in Albany to legalize online casinos statewide.
“We received an update from our lobbyists in Albany, Patrick McCarthy and Sam Hoyt on the status of negotiations relative to the budget on a number of items that are specifically to the gaming industry.”
One of them, he said, was this legislation.
“Most of the states that have it ... have reached record revenue levels utilizing this iGaming,” Wojtaszek said. “Senator (Joseph) Addabbo, who’s chair of the Senate Gaming Committee, is hot on moving this forward, but apparently, Assemblyman (Gary) Pretlow, his equal on the Assembly side, has not moved it as quickly. That’s really the one we’re looking at closest relative to legislation that affects us, our industry.”
After the meeting, Wojtaszek said he’s not sure the state Legislature will pass the legislation this year.
“It’s important because other states have passed such a bill and it allows mobile gaming. You can play on your phone. You can play on your computer at home,” he said. “We want to make sure that if it does pass in New York state, that we are part of it, that we’re included in the bill, that we have an opportunity to provide iGaming to our patrons.”
Wojtaszek said the bill is more for casinos or video lottery terminal parlors to be able to utilize.
“They have slots and other games on their floor. They would be able to expand that and people would be allowed to play that type of game on their computer or their phone,” he said. “They could play anywhere. It would be through Batavia Downs. The VLTs, the other gaming parlors across New York state are working together to ensure that if it does pass, that we are included as a group that is allowed to have iGaming within their company.”
