WYOMING — Goodbye Indians, hello ... well, it’s yet to be decided.
Residents and students in the Wyoming Central School district will officially select their new mascot next month in the aftermath of a state decision banning Native American mascots and logos.
The district has selected five finalists including the Eagles, the Hawks, the Maple Leafs, the Wolverines, and the Wolves.
“We’re going to have another survey set up the night of the budget vote on May 16 so community residents can vote on those five and we’re also going to have our student body vote one more time,” said Superintendent Emily Herman on Tuesday.
The new mascot will become official once the current “Indians” logo expires as of June 30, she said. It’s a slightly bittersweet process but the school’s students — from kindergarten to eighth grades — are excited about making a new choice for the future.
The exact origins weren’t immediately known Tuesday but it’s believed the “Indians” name had been in use since about the 1930s when the centralized school was first formed.
Discussions for a new mascot began in November or December when the state first indicated it was considering a ban, Herman said. The state Board of Regents announced its decision officially last week.
“Once the decision was made (last autumn) we began the process,” she said. “We surveyed students, staff, alumni and the community, utilizing a Google form shared via social media, school website, and our school communication based service.”
Wyoming Central School is among several in the GLOW region which will need to change its mascot due to state’s ruling. Other area districts include Letchworth, Avon and Keshequa central schools.
