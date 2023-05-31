WYOMING — Wyoming Central School’s new mascot is about to take flight.
District residents, students and staff have selected the Mighty Eagles as the school’s new mascot. All that’s needed now is a Board of Education vote to make it official.
“I definitely think people are excited about it,” said Superintendent Emily Herman. “It was the top choice as far as the community voted and the students and staff voted. It was No. 1. I think most people are excited about it.”
The district is among several in the GLOW region which changed their names due to a state decision Native American mascots and logos. It’s believed to have used the “Indians” monicker since its inception about the 1930s.
A series of votes was conducted among students and staff to choose a new mascot, while area residents participated during school budget voting.
The Mighty Eagles were tops among five choices which also included the Hawks, the Maple Leafs, the Wolverines and the Wolves.
“After careful consideration and consultation with students, staff and the wider community, we have chosen the Eagles to represent our spirit, values, and determination,” district officials said on the district’s website. “These remarkable creatures embody a range of outstanding characteristics that align perfectly with our school’s principles and aspirations.”
The Board of Education is expected to vote Tuesday on the Mighty Eagles monicker while officially retiring the Indians. Herman said a formal unveiling will be developed at some point.
Besides being excited about the new mascot, this year’s eighth-graders are excited to be departing the district as the last class to have been the Indians, she said. Students attend kindergarten to eighth grade at Wyoming before transferring to Attica, Pavilion or Warsaw high schools.
In the meantime, the district has also announced the Eagle on its electronic bulletin board outside the building.
The other area districts facing mascot changes are Letchworth and Keshequa — which use the Indians — and Avon, which uses the Braves. Their choices have not been announced.