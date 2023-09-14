WARSAW — At some point, it appears, Wyoming County will have something it hasn’t had in more than 20 years — a county administrator.
Supervisors approved a local law re-establishing the position 82-0 in a weighted vote based on town populations. Supervisors Brian Becker of Sheldon, LuAnne Roberts of Genesee Falls, and Ronald Jacoby of Wethersfield were absent.
Chairwoman Rebecca Ryan of the Board of Supervisors said they had met previously to see what their strategy and goals would be going forward.
“The county supervisor was a top priority among all the supervisors,” she said.
She noted the county has a county planner, which has had benefits.
“The county administrator was right up there along with that and we see that that would be very beneficial to the county as well, as far as ... grants and the Comprehensive Plan,” Ryan said. “We don’t have a comprehensive plan at this point. We have something called ‘Target Tomorrow,’ that was done many years ago before I was here. It’s very outdated and it was never actually adopted at all.”
Supervisor Jim Brick of Perry noted the goals for the county administrator job, such as advising the board in developing policies and participating in collective bargaining negotiations.
“We have some folks in that position now. Is there a five-year plan to someday make those positions become vacant (where) we don’t have to renew those positions?”
Brick said there would be a savings on salaries.
“That’s a possibility, but the administrator would be serving along with them at this time, doing that,” Ryan said.
Ryan said the process has been very open and Tuesday’s public hearing had been publicized. Brick asked if the county has accepted any applications so far.
“We have not interviewed anybody yet,” Ryan said. “We’ve received applications, we’ve received resumes, but we have not interviewed.”
Supervisor Dan Leuer of Middlebury said he sat on the committee which developed the duties for the administrator position. It had developed other duties including assisting the county’s budget director and appointing personnel — as authorized by the Board of Supervisors — along with advising department heads, coordinating county government, conducting administrative and management studies, and making recommendations.
“I think it represents a significant enhancement in terms of what we had in place previously,” Leuer said. “The bar is pretty high in terms of trying to find a qualified individual that can satisfy those requirements. I think if we are successful, it’ll go a long way in helping to improve the efficiency and running of the county in terms of our ability to make things better.”
Eagle Supervisor Michael Roche said based on what Leuer said about the administrator job description, it has been updated from an old law on the position. Roche asked if that was why the board was moving forward with a new law.
Kevin DeFebbo was county administrator from 1994 to 2001. The position was abolished after he departed for a similar role in Schenectady County.
Ryan said after the meeting that the current board upgraded the position from what it was previously. She said the times have called for bringing the position back.
“When you have over $120 million budget you have some administrative assistance in any corporation,” she said. “At our hospital, we have the CEO, CFO, we have all of that too. This (a county administrator) will help. It’ll help improve efficiencies in the county and I think it will just open up a lot of things. We probably left a lot of money on the table over the years. You’d have somebody else doing that (pursuing potential grants).”
A county administrator would also provide continuity, Ryan said.
“Any supervisor here could be here just for their term and then they could be voted out,” she said. “This way, it would provide continuity for the departments. It’s also somebody else that can be an advocate for the department heads.”
Wyoming County continues to advertise for the administrator position, with a salary of up to $150,000 depending on experience and education.
Among neighboring counties, Genesee County has an appointed county manager, Matt Landers, and Livingston County appointed Ian Coyle as county administrator. In 2020, Orleans County appointed John C. Welch Jr. as chief administrative officer.
“I’ve had meetings with many different county heads — chairs of their legislatures — and they all touted having a county administrator,” Ryan said. “They said it’s really helped to make their counties work better.”