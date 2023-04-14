Wyoming County requests state of emergency

The overdose epidemic is a statewide issue. The Wyoming County Board of Supervisors is asking a state of emergency be declared to allow more sharing of data.

 Mark Gutman/Daily News

WARSAW — The Wyoming County Board of Supervisors has called on Gov. Kathy Hochul to declare a state of emergency regarding the statewide overdose epidemic.

A resolution approved at Tuesday’s meeting notes overdose deaths increased 38 percent nationally and 44 percent in New York in 2020, with opiates and synthetic opioids accounting for an increasing share.

