WARSAW — The Wyoming County Board of Supervisors has called on Gov. Kathy Hochul to declare a state of emergency regarding the statewide overdose epidemic.
A resolution approved at Tuesday’s meeting notes overdose deaths increased 38 percent nationally and 44 percent in New York in 2020, with opiates and synthetic opioids accounting for an increasing share.
A formal state of emergency declaration would allow immediate local data sharing to increase transparency and access for combatting the issue, the resolution reads.
“The governor and legislature should pursue statutory changes to permanently allow for local data access and sharing to facilitate real-time identification of local trends in drug use, including non-fatal and fatal overdoses to allow for timely interventions to reduce preventable injuries and deaths,” the resolution reads.
n A Courthouse Campus Paving Capital Improvement project was formally established.
Cost is not to exceed $120,000 and the funds have been transferred.
n Bids for four new patrol vehicles were awarded to Joe Cecconi’s Chrysler Complex of Niagara Falls.
The bid includes three marked Dodge Chargers for a total not to exceed $110,614 and an unmarked Dodge Charger for no more than $36,807.40.
The contracts are contingent on the availability of funds
n A contract with Sinclair Pharmacy of Warsaw to provide pharmaceutical services at Wyoming County Jail was extended through March 31, 2024.
n Chairwoman Rebecca Ryan was authorized to sign a contract with Employee Services Inc. of Wellsville, Allegany County.
Employee Services will provide Employee Assistance Program services at a cost not to exceed $20,573.16. The contract is effective through March 31, 2024.
