WARSAW — Republicans swept the races Tuesday night in village elections.
Republican Daniel Burling defeated Democrat Cynthia Appleton 267-160 in the mayoral race.
In the meantime, Republicans Scott Gardner and Paul Schell were elected to two trustee positions with 315 and 271 votes respectively. Democrats Jessica Tyrpa and Jonathan MacDonald received 140 and 134 votes.
Burling, Gardner and Schell will each serve a four-year term.
Burling will replace the retiring Democrat Joseph Robinson as mayor.
Elections were also conducted Tuesday in the villages of Arcade, Attica, Castile, Perry and Wyoming.
Results from Arcade, Castile and Wyoming weren’t immediately available as of press time Monday night but the other village results included: n Attica — Incumbent Mayor Nathan Montford received 215 votes, while trustees Hans Walker and Pamela Rudolph received 225 and 229 votes respectively. They will serve two-year terms.
Julie Perry received 321 votes for village justice. She will serve a four-year term.
All candidates ran unopposed.
n Perry — Numbers weren’t available Tuesday evening but winners included Mayor Rick Hauser; Trustees Arlene Lapiana and Dariel Draper; and Town Justice Joshua Wolcott. All candidates ran unopposed.
