WARSAW — Minding your manners is generally the best advice on social media.
Wyoming County is making it official for its employees with a new social media policy approved last week.
The policy provides guidelines for those working or volunteering for the county. That includes things they post on their own social media sites, websites and chat rooms, or those of friends.
The policy was approved unanimously by the county’s Board of Supervisors.
“The associate is solely responsible for what they post online,” the policy reads. “Before creating online content, consider some of the risks and rewards that are involved.
“Any conduct that adversely affects the associate’s job performance, the performance of fellow associates or otherwise adversely affects members, customers, suppliers, people who work on behalf of the County of Wyoming or WCCHS’s legitimate business interests may result in disciplinary action up to and including termination,” it continues.
Among its stipulations?
The policy advises always being fair and courteous to fellow associates, customers, members, suppliers or people who work on behalf of the county.
“Work-related complaints are more likely resolved by speaking directly with co-workers or managers than by posting complaints to a social media outlet,” it reads.
It warns against using statements, photos, videos and audio which could be reasonably viewed as malicious, obscene or intimidating toward other employees, management, customers or suppliers.
The policy likewise recommends honesty and accuracy, along with correcting mistakes quickly. Associates are advised not to speak to the media on the county’s behalf without approval and to refrain from using social media while on county work time or using county equipment.
The policy also recommends:
n Maintain the confidentiality of the county’s private or confidential information.
n Do not create a link from a personal blog, website or other social networking site to a county website without identifying as a Wyoming County associate.
n Express only personal opinions. Never represent as a spokesperson for Wyoming County.
“If Wyoming County is a subject of the content being created, the employee should be clear and open about the fact that they are an associate and make it clear that their views do not represent those of Wyoming County, fellow associates, members, customers, suppliers or people working on behalf of Wyoming County,” the policy reads.
n If a person publishes a blog or post online related to the work they do or subjects associated with Wyoming County, they should make it clear that they are not speaking on behalf of the county.
“It is best to include a disclaimer such as ‘The postings on this site are my own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wyoming County.’ ” the policy reads.