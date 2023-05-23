WARSAW — Wyoming County extended its emergency declaration today in light of concerns about a potential influx of migrants and asylum seekers. This order is an extension of the original order from Thursday.
Today’s extension means the order is in effect for five days unless it’s modified, extended or revoked before that, Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Rebecca Ryan said.
In an effort to alleviate potential impacts, the state of emergency and subsequent local emergency orders will restrict entities who may make contracts with people, businesses or entities doing business in Wyoming County to transport migrants or asylum seekers to locations in the county, or to house people at locations in the county for any length of time without Ryan’s written consent, she said. Also, no hotel, motel, or owner of a multiple dwelling in Wyoming County may contract with or do business with any municipality other than the county to provide housing or accommodations for migrants or asylum seekers without the county’s written approval.
The penalties listed in the emergency order include appearance tickets. The sheriff is authorized to issue appearance tickets for any violation of this emergency order.
In addition to penalties allowed by state Executive Law, anyone who violates the emergency order shall be liable to a civil penalty, to be determined by a process set by the director, of not more than $2,000 per migrant or asylum seeker housed by the foreign municipality or other violator for each day of part of a day the violation continues.
The declaration states, “Regardless of any of the remedy or relief brought by the county for any violation, the manager is authorized to direct the county attorney to commence actions or proceedings in the name of the county,,, to abate any violation of or to enforce any provision of this emergency order.”
A migrant is defined as a person who moves from one place to another, especially in order to find work or better living conditions. An asylum seeker is a person who has left his or her home country as a political refugee and is seeking asylum in another.
Anyone who knowingly violates this order will be guilty of a misdemeanor.