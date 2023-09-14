WARSAW — Twelve and 13-year-olds can participate in safe hunting opportunities in Wyoming County for a couple of more years with the passage of a new local law.
Supervisors Tuesday passed Local Law No. 4 of 2023 by a weighted vote of 82-0 after a public hearing was held during their regular board meeting.
The new law notes the 2023-24 state budget includes an extension of the pilot program established in 2021, allowing the opportunity for hunters of those ages to hunt deer with firearms and crossbows through 2025 if a county authorizes such action within their municipality.
“Wyoming County is passing this local law as hunting is a valued tradition for many families, and this new opportunity allows experienced, adult hunters to introduce the value of hunting to the next generation. Furthermore, teaching young people safe, responsible, and ethical hunting practices, which will ensure a rewarding experience for the youth, while providing quality food to families and contributing to important deer management population control practices,” the county said in the law.
In 2021, the state enacted legislation that created a new section of the Environmental Conservation Law. The new section authorized a license holder who is 12 or 13 years of age to hunt deer with a crossbow, rifle, shotgun, or muzzleloading firearm under the supervision of an experienced adult hunter in eligible areas. The state legislation — established this new opportunity as a pilot program through 2023 and required counties to adopt a local law authorizing participation and to notify the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) of such participation.
Of the 54 counties eligible to offer the youth hunt across the state, 52 took advantage of the opportunity in both the first and second years of the program, the DEC said in the report on its website. Currently, all other states allow youths 12 years old or younger to hunt big game with a firearm.
The inaugural 2021 expanded youth hunt was a great success, the DEC said.
“The second year of the pilot has proven to be as successful, safe, and popular as the first. Once again, DEC heard from families across the state who were thrilled to share their longstanding tradition of wildlife conservation and food sustainability with young family members,” the DEC said.
Wyoming County Wildlife Federation Past President Larry Becker said only Erie and Rockland counties opted out of offering the youth hunt.
“No hunting-related incidents, violations or license revocations involving 12- or 13-year-olds were reported or occurred during the first two years — no incidents across the state in ‘21 or ‘22,” Becker read to the Board of Supervisors. “The DEC further stated that youth hunters are the safest group of hunters.”
Becker read some stats from the DEC. In 2021-22, there were 9,859 12- and 13-year-olds licensed; in ‘22-’23, 9,416.
“Those that hunted with firearms, in ‘21-’22 85% of those who had licenses hunted. In ‘22-’23, also 85%,” he read.
Reports on deer harvesting stated that in 2021-22, youth harvested 1,564 deer. In 2022-23, that number went up to 1,824.
“The groups we are working with convinced the governor to put that (the pilot program) in her budget for this past year,” Becker said. “The Assembly went along with it. The Senate said, ‘No way.’ They ended up with compromises. They kicked the can down the road for another two years. That’s where we’re at.”
Supervisor Dan Leuer (Middlebury) said he supported passing Local Law No. 4 and that he has several nephews and nieces who have hunted on his property under the youth hunt program.
“It definitely teaches them responsible use of firearms. You have to be safe. They can’t be up in the tree stand. They can’t be on the ground,” he said. “They learn patience, control. I think it’s a character-building exercise.”